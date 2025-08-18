HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Airtel network down in Delhi, people face trouble in making, receiving calls

Mon, 18 August 2025
19:37
Bharti Airtel experienced a network outage in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday, with several users reporting difficulties in making or receiving calls. 

The network service tracking website Down Detector showed that the complaints about the Airtel network started around 3.30 pm and peaked about an hour later. 

"We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," Airtel social media customer care handle Airtel Cares said. 

Several Airtel customers, who complained about facing issues with the services, received the same reply from Airtel Cares. 

 When contacted, an Airtel Spokesperson said, "Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so. A significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully. We deeply regret any inconvenience." Airtel has over 1.9 crore mobile subscribers in the Delhi circle. "@airtelIndia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious problems. Please resolve this issue," a person by the name of Prajwal Goyal said on X.

