Air India flight from Kochi to Delhi faces delays

Mon, 18 August 2025
10:13
The passengers on board Air India flight from Kochi to Delhi faced an unexpected delay on Sunday after a technical snag was detected during the aircraft's take-off roll. 

According to an airline spokesperson, the cockpit crew noticed the issue and, in line with Standard Operating Procedures, discontinued the take-off run. The AI504 aircraft was then taxied back to the bay for inspection. Airline in its statement said, "Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi on Sunday, 17 August, was delayed due to a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. 

The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for checks". All passengers were safely disembarked, and Air India arranged for an alternative aircraft to operate the service. Ground staff in Kochi provided immediate assistance to the affected travellers. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet
LIVE! Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet

Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search ops on
Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search ops on

The schools included Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School, a senior police officer said, adding that the threats were received via e-mail.

'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'

'We should watch -- in the near term -- for signs that the two have totally fallen out at a personal, political level.''Trump and Modi know how to be dealmakers, but they also know how to hold a grudge.'

We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US
We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US

Rubio mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.

What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP

By naming a sworn swayamsevak for vice president, the Modi-Shah duo have sent out a clear and positive message to Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located, explains N Sathiya Moorthy.

