Air India flight from Kochi to Delhi faces delays

According to an airline spokesperson, the cockpit crew noticed the issue and, in line with Standard Operating Procedures, discontinued the take-off run. The AI504 aircraft was then taxied back to the bay for inspection. Airline in its statement said, "Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi on Sunday, 17 August, was delayed due to a technical issue detected during the take-off roll.





The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for checks". All passengers were safely disembarked, and Air India arranged for an alternative aircraft to operate the service. Ground staff in Kochi provided immediate assistance to the affected travellers. -- ANI

