HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6 kids stuck in school bus on flooded Mumbai road; rescued

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
13:44
A flooded road at Parel. Pic: Sahil Salvi
A flooded road at Parel. Pic: Sahil Salvi
A school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road in Mumbai after heavy rains on Monday, following which police rushed to the spot and rescued them, officials said. Due to the incessant rains, the schools conducting morning shifts declared a half-day and students were allowed to go early. 

A private school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck at an inundated spot in Matunga area of central Mumbai for more than half-an-hour. After being alerted, the Matunga police rushed to the spot and rescued them, an official said. The children were then taken to the Matunga Police Station for safety reasons, he said. 

In view of the heavy rains causing water-logging and reduced visibility in some areas, the Mumbai Police in a post on X appealed to the people to avoid non-essential travel, plan commute with care and step out only if necessary. 

"Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103. Your safety always comes first," the police said. In light of the incessant showers lashing Mumbai and a 'red' alert issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post 12 noon). PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 missing, scores stranded in heavy rains in Maha's Nanded
LIVE! 5 missing, scores stranded in heavy rains in Maha's Nanded

EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list

The development came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction that details of the deleted names be made public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.

Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit
Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit

Mumbaikars woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India meteorological department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert, forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas, prompting the civic body to...

Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief
Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief

Opposition INDIA Bloc leaders are considering an impeachment notice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft. The move comes after the CEC addressed a press...

12,432 Men Benefited From Maha Laadki Bahin Scheme
12,432 Men Benefited From Maha Laadki Bahin Scheme

Erroneous payments were made to 77,980 women and 12,431 men, many of whom did not qualify for the scheme's benefits.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV