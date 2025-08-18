400 roads in Himachal Pradesh closed due to heavy rains

13:00





However, no loss of life was reported, officials said. The Shimla-Mandi road was closed near Tatti-Pani in Sunni area of Shimla district due to scouring and sliding caused by Satluj river. The width of the road has been reduced to 1.5 metres, making it unsafe for vehicular movement.





The alternative route via Thali Bridge is also closed, cutting off Karsog from Shimla. Road connectivity to about 15 villages was snapped following a massive landslide on Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, reports said. Dhaulakuan received 113 mm of rain since Sunday evening, followed by Jot 70.8 mm, Malraon 70 mm, Palampur 58.7 mm, Jatton Barrage 49.4 mm, Paonta Sahib 40.6 mm, Murari Devi 33 mm, Gohar 32 mm, Nahan 30.1 mm, Sarahan 28.5 mm and Dharamshala 24.7 mm.

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering landslides at several places and prompting closure of 400 roads, including three national highways.