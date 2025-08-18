HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

400 roads in Himachal Pradesh closed due to heavy rains

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
13:00
image
Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering landslides at several places and prompting closure of 400 roads, including three national highways. 

However, no loss of life was reported, officials said. The Shimla-Mandi road was closed near Tatti-Pani in Sunni area of Shimla district due to scouring and sliding caused by Satluj river. The width of the road has been reduced to 1.5 metres, making it unsafe for vehicular movement.

The alternative route via Thali Bridge is also closed, cutting off Karsog from Shimla. Road connectivity to about 15 villages was snapped following a massive landslide on Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, reports said. Dhaulakuan received 113 mm of rain since Sunday evening, followed by Jot 70.8 mm, Malraon 70 mm, Palampur 58.7 mm, Jatton Barrage 49.4 mm, Paonta Sahib 40.6 mm, Murari Devi 33 mm, Gohar 32 mm, Nahan 30.1 mm, Sarahan 28.5 mm and Dharamshala 24.7 mm.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai rains red alert: Streets flooded; trains, flights hit
LIVE! Mumbai rains red alert: Streets flooded; trains, flights hit

Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief
Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief

Opposition INDIA Bloc leaders are considering an impeachment notice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft. The move comes after the CEC addressed a press...

Rains lash Mumbai; schools shut, IMD issues red alert
Rains lash Mumbai; schools shut, IMD issues red alert

Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for schools and colleges and...

'Some people think we would have gone for PoK, but...'
'Some people think we would have gone for PoK, but...'

Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare (retired), former principal adviser to the Ministry of Defence, discusses the implications of Operation Sindoor, including its impact on India's diplomatic relations and the need for improved civil defense.

Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier
Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier

The victim, identified as Indian Army Jawan Kapil, was traveling in his car to rejoin duty in Srinagar after leave.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV