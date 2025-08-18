HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
20 tourists stranded in the dark inside Ranthambore national park

Mon, 18 August 2025
10:28
image
Twenty tourists were stranded inside the Ranthambore National Park after their safari vehicle broke down mid-route and the accompanying guide left them to fetch another vehicle, officials said. 

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Zone 6 of the park and the matter came to light after purported videos of the incident surfaced, prompting the park administration to take action. The vehicle broke down while carrying 20 tourists, after which the guide left to bring a replacement.

With darkness falling, heated exchanges broke out between tourists and the guide, parts of which were recorded. The tourists were escorted out of the park after remaining stranded for an hour. 

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Pramod Dhakad told PTI on Sunday that three canter drivers and the guide have been barred from entering the park till the probe is completed, he said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Ashwini Pratap has been assigned to conduct a detailed inquiry. "Those restricted include canter drivers Kanhaiya, Shehzad Choudhary and Liaqat Ali, along with guide Mukesh Kumar Bairwa," Dhakad said. PTI

