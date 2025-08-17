HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Washington on Monday

Sun, 17 August 2025
12:51
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would be meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, just two days after the "historic" bilateral meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In a post on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy revealed that he and Trump had held a "long and substantive" call, beginning with one-on-one talks and later including European leaders in a broader discussion, where Trump briefed him on his recent meeting with Putin.

Zelenskyy underscored that Washington has a vital role in efforts to end the conflict.

"We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump," the Ukrainian President said.

"Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation," he added. -- ANI

