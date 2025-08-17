Teen held for sexually assaulting, murdering 5-year-old boy in Hyderabad

14:33





The accused, a worker of a timber depot, lured the victim by offering to buy him biscuits on August 12 and took him to an isolated place near his house and "sexually assaulted" and later "strangled" him to death, they said.





As the boy was missing after he went to play near his house, his father lodged a complaint at Uppal Police Station, who registered a case.

During the course of investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage in the surrounding areas and found the boy being "taken" away by a person.





The suspect was taken into custody on August 15, police officials said.





During questioning, he confessed to the assault and said, fearing that the boy may reveal about the incident he "murdered" him. The boy's body was found in the bushes near his house.





A police official said the accused was sent to a state-run hospital for age determination test and the report is awaited.





Based on the report they would proceed, he said. -- PTI

