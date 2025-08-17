HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teen dies as electric pole falls on group during Janmashtami event in Guj

Sun, 17 August 2025
13:18
image
A 15-year-old boy died and another person suffered injuries after an electric pole fell on a group of people during Dahi Handi celebration on Janmashtami in Gujarat's Kutch district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident, captured on video, showed an electric pole tied to a rope collapsing on a group of people watching the "matki fod" (breaking the pot of curd) event, also called Dahi Handi, on Saturday evening after some persons tried to tug at the rope, they said.

As the pole fell under pressure from the rope, it left two persons standing on the ground grievously injured. 

They were rushed to a nearby community health centre for treatment, a Bhachau police station official said.

One of them, identified as Ishwar Varchand (15), died during treatment, the official said.

"Matki fod," or Dahi Handi is a traditional game organised on Janmashtami, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, in which an earthen pot filled with curd or other treats is tied to a rope suspended high in the air and participants try to reach and break it. -- PTI

