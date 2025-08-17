HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SUV driver held for mowing down biker in Delhi's Moti Nagar

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
12:47
image
A 25-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly mowing down a man with his Thar SUV in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

Amrinder Singh (25), a resident of Sudarshan Park, allegedly rammed his vehicle into the motorcycle of Bhikshu Lal (40). The biker died on the spot, the police said.

The incident occurred near the Sudarshan Park locality around midnight on Friday. Lal was found lying in a pool of blood after his two-wheeler was hit.

Following the crash, the SUV also collided with a truck before coming to a halt. The accused had initially fled the spot, abandoning his vehicle, but was later traced and apprehended, a senior officer said.

"The driver of the Thar has been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings are being carried out," The officer added.

The police said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to establish the exact sequence of events. Initial inquiry suggested that Singh himself was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Earlier this month, a Thar SUV had run over two pedestrians near the 11 Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, killing one person and grievously injuring another. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! God has made me...: Pak Army chief on leadership change
LIVE! God has made me...: Pak Army chief on leadership change

7 dead as cloudburst hits J-K's Kathua; rescue ops on
7 dead as cloudburst hits J-K's Kathua; rescue ops on

A cloudburst in a remote village in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in four fatalities and six injuries. Rescue operations are underway, and the district administration is monitoring the situation.

Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred
Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred

Deferment or rescheduling of the meeting assumes significance as the US has announced a staggering 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

Raj-Uddhav tie-up: 'We are on ventilator, they are in ICU'
Raj-Uddhav tie-up: 'We are on ventilator, they are in ICU'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS are likely to form an alliance for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra, with the final decision expected closer to the election date. Leaders from both parties acknowledge public pressure and the...

Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian in space, returns home
Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian in space, returns home

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to India after his mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He was welcomed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Shukla is...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV