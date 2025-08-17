HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shivraj Singh inspects soya crops ruined by pesticide in MP's Raisen, orders probe

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
21:33
image
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection of soybean fields in Chirakheda village of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after farmers complained that their crop was ruined by a particular weedicide. 

The village comes under the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency represented by Chouhan, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. 

Weedicides are weed-killing chemicals that are sprayed on fields to eliminate weeds. 

Chouhan found the crop completely burnt, with weeds standing in place of soyabean. 

Farmers alleged that the damage occurred after using a chemical product, a government statement said. 

Chouhan said similar complaints had been received from several farmers. 

He stated that a high-level committee of scientists would inspect the affected fields and initiate strict action against the company if found guilty. 

Following his direction, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) formed an inquiry panel headed by Dr. JS Mishra, director of the Directorate of Weed Research, Jabalpur. 

The committee also includes Dr. S.R.K. Singh, Director of Atari Zone 9, and district-level agricultural officials, the statement said. The panel will visit the site on Monday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated Maharashta Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as their candidate for Vice-President of India. The announcement was made by BJP President J P Nadda, highlighting...

LIVE! INDIA bloc may discuss joint VP candidate on Monday
LIVE! INDIA bloc may discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'

A profile of C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor and former MP, who is being considered as a potential Vice President candidate. His political journey, association with RSS and Jan Sangh, and his influence in Tamil Nadu politics...

Maha minister says Shinde 'won a lottery' by becoming CM
Maha minister says Shinde 'won a lottery' by becoming CM

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stated that Eknath Shinde won a 'lottery' in reference to his appointment as chief minister in 2022. Naik's comments have sparked controversy, with Shiv Sena leaders criticizing his remarks.

Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?
Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?

India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India. The visit is seen as an effort to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV