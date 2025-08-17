Shivraj Singh inspects soya crops ruined by pesticide in MP's Raisen, orders probe

21:33





The village comes under the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency represented by Chouhan, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.





Weedicides are weed-killing chemicals that are sprayed on fields to eliminate weeds.





Chouhan found the crop completely burnt, with weeds standing in place of soyabean.





Farmers alleged that the damage occurred after using a chemical product, a government statement said.





Chouhan said similar complaints had been received from several farmers.





He stated that a high-level committee of scientists would inspect the affected fields and initiate strict action against the company if found guilty.





Following his direction, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) formed an inquiry panel headed by Dr. JS Mishra, director of the Directorate of Weed Research, Jabalpur.





The committee also includes Dr. S.R.K. Singh, Director of Atari Zone 9, and district-level agricultural officials, the statement said. The panel will visit the site on Monday. -- PTI

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection of soybean fields in Chirakheda village of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after farmers complained that their crop was ruined by a particular weedicide.