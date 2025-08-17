HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Sena-UBT, MNS will most certainly form alliance'

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
10:34
image
The Shiv Sena-UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will "most certainly" form an alliance for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra, but the final call on it is likely to take place very close to the elections, leaders from both the parties have said.

While Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has been more vocal about the possible alliance, his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray is reticent. 

On Friday, Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut said his party will form an alliance with the MNS for the civic polls in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but there has been no word from the MNS on it yet.   

"After the July 5 rally, we have reached a point where not getting into an alliance with the Shiv Sena-UBT will be a difficult proposition because of the intense public pressure. Now Raj saheb will take a final call on this," an MNS functionary told PTI. 

Echoing a similar sentiment, a Sena-UBT leader claimed, "There will be an alliance. But the announcement will come only when the election approaches. This will also help fend off pressure tactics from the BJP."

Announcing the alliance so soon will mean added pressure of seat-sharing talks. This will rattle the party workers from both sides who are in the race to bag party tickets from their wards, the Sena-UBT and MNS leaders claimed.

To start with, the Shiv Sena-UBT and the MNS are coming together for an obscure Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport's (BEST) credit society polls on Monday. The two parties have formed 'Utkarsh panel' to contest the credit society election.

The panel comprises 21 members, of whom 18 belonged to the Sena-UBT, two to MNS, while one is from an association of SC and STs, said Suhas Samant, who heads the Sena-UBT-controlled BEST Kamgar Sena. 

The credit society is controlled by the Sena-UBT, whose members are employees of the BEST undertaking, the civic transport and electricity provider public body.

Last month, the Thackeray cousins shared political stage after two decades for a "victory" celebration after the state government rolled back two contentious GRs on the three-language formula for students of classes 1 to 5. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sena-UBT, MNS will most certainly form alliance'
LIVE! 'Sena-UBT, MNS will most certainly form alliance'

Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred
Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred

Deferment or rescheduling of the meeting assumes significance as the US has announced a staggering 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian in space, returns home
Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian in space, returns home

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to India after his mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He was welcomed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Shukla is...

Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'
Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'

The accused is a graduate but currently unemployed, while the complainant is an illiterate housewife whose husband is a retired government employee.

Kolkata police stop 'The Bengal Files' trailer launch
Kolkata police stop 'The Bengal Files' trailer launch

Kolkata Police stopped the trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files', a film based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, its director Vivek Agnihotri claimed, sparking controversy and allegations of censorship.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV