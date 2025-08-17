HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Security heightened around disputed mausoleum in UP's Fatehpur

Sun, 17 August 2025
08:57
Security has been heightened around a disputed mausoleum in Fatehpur as a Hindu organisation, the Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti, on Saturday announced plans to hold a 'kirtan' (devotional singing) at the site.
   
This move comes amidst a tense standoff following a recent incident where a mob vandalised the structure, claiming it to be a Hindu temple.
 
Police have tightened the security arrangements around the mausoleum, with prohibitory orders in effect. The order has reportedly restricted residents from leaving their homes without a valid reason.
 
District Magistrate Ravindra Singh and Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh personally visited the site on Saturday to review the deployment.
 
More than 300 police personnel, two platoons of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, and Special Task Force teams have been deployed within a one-kilometer radius. The area is also under constant drone surveillance, officials said.
 
The current situation is the result of escalating tensions that began when the Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti sent a letter on August 7 seeking permission to "clean and beautify" the mausoleum, alleging it was a temple.
 
Despite the administration denying permission, a mob breached barricades on Monday, entered the premises, hoisted saffron flags, performed Hindu rituals, and vandalised graves. The damaged portions have since been repaired, and security has been reinforced.
 
Provocative social media messages have also contributed to the unrest, prompting the police to register three FIRs and maintain extra vigilance.
 
While officials have identified around 140 suspects from video footage, no arrests have been made so far. Media access to the site has been restricted since Monday. -- PTI

