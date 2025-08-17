HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rainy spell continues in Mumbai; trees uprooted, short circuits reported

Sun, 17 August 2025
The rainy spell continued in Mumbai on Sunday amid an orange alert' by the India meteorological department, though with less intensity than the previous day, officials said. 

As per the civic body, six short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapse incidents were reported in the metropolis during the day. 

Nobody was injured in these accidents, it said. 

In its monsoon report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the island City, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average rainfalls of 23.81 mm, 25.01 mm and 18.47 mm, respectively, between 8 am and 6 pm on Sunday. 

Some places recorded 40-45 mm rainfall, the report said. 

After heavy overnight downpours, the rain intensity decreased on Sunday morning, with light showers and occasional heavy spells, and no major waterlogging was reported, IMD had said earlier. 

Mumbai's local trains were running a little late on the Central Railway in the morning, but the authorities did not specify any reason for the delay. 

There was no diversion of BEST bus service routes, as per the officials. 

The IMD had issued an orange' alert for the day, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places during the day in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. 

The occasional gust of the winds could be 40-50 kmph per hour and might reach 60 kmph, it had said. --PTI

