Rahul offers water to Kharge, Lalu in Bihar, earns kudos

18:52

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi offers water to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the Voter Adhikar Rally, in Sasaram/ANI Photo





The INDIA bloc heavyweights were sharing the stage in Sasaram town for the launch of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which will cover over 1,000 km across 25 districts of the state within a span of a fortnight.





A video of the event has gone viral on social media in which Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, can be seen pouring water into glass tumblers and handing those over to Kharge and Prasad, before himself taking a sip in the sweltering afternoon.





The Raebareli MP, who has transformed self-effacement into a style statement, was supposed to be the final speaker at the function, an honour usually reserved for the most senior person, as per the unofficial protocol for such public events.





However, Gandhi, who is the undisputed star attraction of the yatra, took the mic ahead of the Congress president and the RJD supremo. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday earned kudos from people for his "gentlemanly behaviour" as he offered glasses of water to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, both several years his senior, in Bihar.