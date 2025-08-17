HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Radhakrishnan focused on empowering marginalised: PM

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
21:28
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan calls on PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan calls on PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said NDA Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan has always focused on empowering the marginalised and has distinguished himself with dedication, humility and intellect. 

Modi said Radhakrishnan has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu and he was glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of the alliance. 

"In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect," Modi said in a post on X. 

"During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised," the prime minister said.   

Earlier, the BJP parliamentary board nominated Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for vice-president. 

Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by the prime minister decided Radhakrishnan's name after extensive deliberations. 

Nadda hoped the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated Maharashta Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as their candidate for Vice-President of India. The announcement was made by BJP President J P Nadda, highlighting...

LIVE! INDIA bloc may discuss joint VP candidate on Monday
LIVE! INDIA bloc may discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'

A profile of C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor and former MP, who is being considered as a potential Vice President candidate. His political journey, association with RSS and Jan Sangh, and his influence in Tamil Nadu politics...

Maha minister says Shinde 'won a lottery' by becoming CM
Maha minister says Shinde 'won a lottery' by becoming CM

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stated that Eknath Shinde won a 'lottery' in reference to his appointment as chief minister in 2022. Naik's comments have sparked controversy, with Shiv Sena leaders criticizing his remarks.

Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?
Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?

India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India. The visit is seen as an effort to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV