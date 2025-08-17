HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Passenger train derails in Pak's Punjab; 1 killed, several injured

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
10:26
Representative image
Representative image
At least one person was killed and several others injured on Sunday when four carriages of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report. 
   
The derailment occurred near the province's Lodhran railway station, Geo News reported. The train was travelling from Peshawar to Karachi at the time of the incident.
 
At least 19 injured passengers were rescued from the damaged coaches and rushed to a hospital, where one person succumbed to his injuries.
 
Two other passengers were critical, the report quoted Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir as saying.
 
"The exact cause of the accident is still unknown," she said.
 
Train services on the line have resumed normal operations, she added.
 
Last Monday, the Musa Pak Express derailed at the province's Raiwind town, injuring five passengers.
 
Earlier this month, at least 30 passengers were injured when 10 coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed shortly after departing Lahore for Islamabad. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sena-UBT, MNS will most certainly form alliance'
LIVE! 'Sena-UBT, MNS will most certainly form alliance'

Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred
Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred

Deferment or rescheduling of the meeting assumes significance as the US has announced a staggering 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian in space, returns home
Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian in space, returns home

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to India after his mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He was welcomed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Shukla is...

Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'
Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'

The accused is a graduate but currently unemployed, while the complainant is an illiterate housewife whose husband is a retired government employee.

Kolkata police stop 'The Bengal Files' trailer launch
Kolkata police stop 'The Bengal Files' trailer launch

Kolkata Police stopped the trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files', a film based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, its director Vivek Agnihotri claimed, sparking controversy and allegations of censorship.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV