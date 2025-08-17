HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Names of 65 lakh voters excluded in Bihar draft roll posted on websites

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
18:35
File image
File image
The list of names deleted from Bihar's draft electoral rolls following special intensive revision has been posted on the websites of district magistrates following the Supreme Court's orders, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Sunday. 

Hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, the Supreme Court had last week asked the Election Commission to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion to enhance transparency in the process. 

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that within 56 hours of the top court directive, the names of voters that were not included in the draft electoral roll have been posted on district websites. 

He also underlined that the election system for parliament and assembly elections in India is a multi-layered, decentralised construct as envisaged by law. 

Based on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, electoral registration officers, who are SDM-level officers, prepare and finalise the electoral rolls with the help of booth level officers. 

EROs and BLOs undertake the responsibility for the correctness of Electoral Rolls, it said. 

After the publication of the draft electoral rolls, their digital and physical copies are shared with all political parties and put on the EC website for anyone to see. 

Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls, a full one-month period is available with the electors and political parties for the filing of claims and objections before the final ER is published, he explained. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 killed, 8 hurt as gunmen open fire at New York restaurant
LIVE! 3 killed, 8 hurt as gunmen open fire at New York restaurant

Maha minister says Shinde 'won a lottery' by becoming CM
Maha minister says Shinde 'won a lottery' by becoming CM

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stated that Eknath Shinde won a 'lottery' in reference to his appointment as chief minister in 2022. Naik's comments have sparked controversy, with Shiv Sena leaders criticizing his remarks.

Bhau gang attacks YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home
Bhau gang attacks YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

Two masked men fired shots outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. A gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Yadav's promotion of betting apps.

Will Chail MLA Pooja Pal join BJP after SP expulsion?
Will Chail MLA Pooja Pal join BJP after SP expulsion?

Chail MLA Pooja Pal, recently expelled from the Samajwadi Party, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Pal praised Adityanath's actions against gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was accused of murdering her husband. She also...

The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India

The point to note for India is that we must not panic.The United States may be our largest export destination, but high tariffs will not exactly mean gloom and doom.Sure, we can throw some morsels as we continue negotiating, but we must...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV