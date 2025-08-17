Modi inaugurates 2 highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

14:54





The two projects have been developed under the government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.





These new projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time from Sonipat, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram to IGI Airport when completely operational.





"Dwarka Expressway and UER-II will benefit people of Delhi-NCR...Government is making efforts to remove all difficulties of people of Delhi," Modi said after inaugurating these projects.





The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore.





The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, Delhi Metro Blue line and Orange line, upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka cluster bus depot.





The stretch has been divided into two parts: package I: 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II. -- PTI

