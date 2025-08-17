HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Melania Trump urges Putin to end Ukraine war for children's sake

Sun, 17 August 2025
US First Lady Melania Trump/File image
US First Lady Melania Trump has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, describing the toll on children as 'heartbreaking.' 

In a letter delivered by President Donald Trump ahead of his summit with Putin in Alaska, Melania stressed that children were "caught in the crosshairs' of the conflict and urged both sides to consider the responsibility owed to future generations.   

She wrote that safeguarding children and securing peace was not only the duty of parents but also of world leaders. 

The appeal came as President Trump prepared for high-stakes talks with the Russian leader, aimed at finding a path to end the war.

