Lalu Prasad to flag off Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra today

In a bid to send a strong political message, Lalu has decided to join Rahul led Vote Adhikar Yatra.





"Laluji himself expressed his willingness late last night to join this historic event and informed Rahul Gandhi who invited him to flag off his Vote Adhikar Yatra," a senior RJD leader said.





A political watcher in Patna said Lalu's presence at the start of Rahul's Yatra will symbolise unity of opposition Mahagathbandhan in the poll bound Bihar.





Till Saturday only RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav,who is also leader of opposition was scheduled to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra along with Left parties leaders.





Rahul Gandhi's yatra will cover nearly 1,300 km passing through over a dozen districts -- Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Munger, Katihar, Purnia, Supaul, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran and Patna.





The yatra will culminate in a public meeting at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on September 1. -- MI Khan in Patna

