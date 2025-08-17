HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lalu Prasad to flag off Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra today

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
12:56
image
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad to flag off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 16-day Vote Adhikar Yatra (right to vote march) from Sasaram on Sunday.   

In a bid to send a strong political message, Lalu has decided to join Rahul led Vote Adhikar Yatra.   

"Laluji himself expressed his willingness late last night to join this historic event and informed Rahul Gandhi who invited him to flag off his Vote Adhikar Yatra," a senior RJD leader said.   

A political watcher in Patna said Lalu's presence at the start of Rahul's Yatra will symbolise unity of opposition Mahagathbandhan in the poll bound Bihar.   

Till Saturday only RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav,who is also leader of opposition was scheduled to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra along with Left parties leaders.   

Rahul Gandhi's yatra will cover nearly 1,300 km passing through over a dozen districts -- Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Munger, Katihar, Purnia, Supaul, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran and Patna.   

The yatra will culminate in a public meeting at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on September 1. -- MI Khan in Patna

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production at Bengaluru plant
LIVE! Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production at Bengaluru plant

After US-Russia talks, Zelenskyy to meet Trump tomorrow
After US-Russia talks, Zelenskyy to meet Trump tomorrow

In a post on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy revealed that he and Trump had held a "long and substantive" call, beginning with one-on-one talks and later including European leaders in a broader discussion, where Trump briefed him on his recent...

Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred
Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred

Deferment or rescheduling of the meeting assumes significance as the US has announced a staggering 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India

The point to note for India is that we must not panic.The United States may be our largest export destination, but high tariffs will not exactly mean gloom and doom.Sure, we can throw some morsels as we continue negotiating, but we must...

Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'
Delhi man rapes his mother for having 'bad character'

The accused is a graduate but currently unemployed, while the complainant is an illiterate housewife whose husband is a retired government employee.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV