HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kathua disaster: Army presses choppers into rescue operation

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
15:23
The cloudburst-hit area in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir./ANI Photo
The cloudburst-hit area in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir./ANI Photo
The Army on Sunday deployed helicopters and several columns in the cloudburst-hit Jodh Ghati village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The calamity struck the village and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains, leaving seven persons dead.

Several army columns were inducted into the operation in the affected areas to rescue stranded people and evacuate the injured to hospitals, the officials said. 

An Army helicopter deployed for rescue operations in Ghatti airlifted 15 people to hospital, they added. 

The Dhruv helicopters airlifted injured to a hospital in Pathankot in Punjab. 

Troops from Rising Star Corps are working on the ground with police, SDRF and locals to rescue families, providing food and medical care, the officials said. 

Deputy commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, who is supervising the operation, said relief and rescue efforts are underway after seven people lost their lives in rain-triggered landslides in the district. 

Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in Kathua, and unfortunately, we have also lost lives. 

Five people died and seven were injured, and two more lives were lost in Janglote. 

"We are ensuring the supply of essential items, though connectivity issues persist. Efforts are being made to provide supplies by air," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production at Bengaluru plant
LIVE! Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production at Bengaluru plant

Starmer, European allies back Ukraine peace talks
Starmer, European allies back Ukraine peace talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined European allies in a video call to discuss the Ukraine conflict ahead of President Zelensky's visit to the White House for talks with President Trump.

Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?
Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?

India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India. The visit is seen as an effort to...

'Kid needs mother': Court grants bail in kidnapping case
'Kid needs mother': Court grants bail in kidnapping case

A Mumbai court granted bail to a woman arrested for kidnapping in 2013, emphasizing the importance of a child's access to their natural guardian. The court considered the accused's daughter, who has been in a children's home since her...

7 dead as cloudburst hits J-K's Kathua; rescue ops on
7 dead as cloudburst hits J-K's Kathua; rescue ops on

A cloudburst in a remote village in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in four fatalities and six injuries. Rescue operations are underway, and the district administration is monitoring the situation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV