Follow Rediff on:      
INDIA bloc may discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

Sun, 17 August 2025
21:57
The opposition INDIA bloc leaders are likely to discuss their joint candidate for the post of vice-president at a meeting of floor leaders on Monday morning. 

Sources said the INDIA bloc leaders would meet at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, at 10.15 am on Monday. 

The meeting will be held a day after the ruling National Democratic Alliance announced Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the post of vice-president, the second-highest constitution position in the country. 

Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, which will go to polls in 2026. While the ruling BJP feels that the nomination of Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader with an RSS background, will elicit support from the wider opposition, especially the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, it remains to be seen what stand the opposition parties take on Monday. 

BJP president J P Nadda, while announcing the nomination of Radhakrishnan after a meeting of the party's parliamentary board on Sunday, said the NDA will speak to the opposition parties to reach a consensus for the vice-presidential election. -- PTI

