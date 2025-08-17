HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
History-sheeter escapes from hospital in UP; 2 cops suspended

Sun, 17 August 2025
20:57
A history-sheeter undergoing treatment at the district hospital here after being injured in an encounter escaped on Sunday morning, prompting authorities to suspend two police officers deployed for his security, officials said. 

The accused, Dhirendra, was accused of killing Ratrani (70), mother of sub-inspector Manveer Singh posted in Hapur district, after looting her on August 11. 

He was arrested on Friday night following an encounter in Alipur forest during which he sustained a leg injury. 

The police recovered a sickle, a pistol, cartridges and stolen items from him. 

Dhirendra was admitted to the district hospital from where he fled around 5.30 am on Sunday, police said. 

Teams from Civil Lines, Kotwali and the Special Operations Group have launched a search for the accused, combing bus stands, forests and sensitive areas while also scanning hospital CCTV footage. 

Police sources said more than a dozen cases are already registered against Dhirendra. 

Senior superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Singh said head constable Dharmendra Singh and constable Kushahar, who were on security duty, have been suspended and booked for negligence. 

Efforts are on to arrest Dhirendra and he will be nabbed soon, the SSP said. -- PTI

