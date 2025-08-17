HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gunmen attack YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
17:10
image
Two masked men fired more than two dozen shots outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram early Sunday morning, police said. 

The incident was captured on CCTV that showed two bike-borne masked men arriving outside the house and opening fire from a distance. 

After a few seconds, one of them leaned over the main gate and continued to shoot before both fled.

Yadav was not at home when the shooting happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside but no one was injured in the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, Bhau gang' claimed responsibility for the firing.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber's home in Sector 57 and fled from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and first floors of the house, the police said.

In a post on social media, gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya, members of Bhau gang' claimed responsibility for the attack.

"...the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav's house today were fired by us. He has ruined many houses by promoting betting apps. Other social media influencers promoting betting may face bullets or calls," read the post shared by Ritoliya. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gunmen attack YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home
LIVE! Gunmen attack YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

Vote theft charges baseless, parties can file objections: CEC
Vote theft charges baseless, parties can file objections: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar rejects allegations of 'vote theft' and misinformation surrounding the electoral roll revision in Bihar, as the INDIA bloc launches a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred
Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit deferred

Deferment or rescheduling of the meeting assumes significance as the US has announced a staggering 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

After US-Russia talks, Zelenskyy to meet Trump tomorrow
After US-Russia talks, Zelenskyy to meet Trump tomorrow

In a post on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy revealed that he and Trump had held a "long and substantive" call, beginning with one-on-one talks and later including European leaders in a broader discussion, where Trump briefed him on his recent...

God has made me protector of....: Pak Army chief
God has made me protector of....: Pak Army chief

The columnist said that Munir was reported as saying on stage at a Brussels gathering that: "God has made me protector of the country. I do not desire any position other than that."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV