Gunmen attack YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

The incident was captured on CCTV that showed two bike-borne masked men arriving outside the house and opening fire from a distance.





After a few seconds, one of them leaned over the main gate and continued to shoot before both fled.





Yadav was not at home when the shooting happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside but no one was injured in the incident, they said.





Meanwhile, Bhau gang' claimed responsibility for the firing.





After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.





The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber's home in Sector 57 and fled from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and first floors of the house, the police said.





In a post on social media, gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya, members of Bhau gang' claimed responsibility for the attack.





"...the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav's house today were fired by us. He has ruined many houses by promoting betting apps. Other social media influencers promoting betting may face bullets or calls," read the post shared by Ritoliya. -- PTI

