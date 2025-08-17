HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production at Bengaluru plant

Sun, 17 August 2025
14:11
Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's Bengaluru factory, its second-largest manufacturing unit, has commenced operation with production of iPhone 17 recently at a small scale, sources aware of the development said. 

Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and the second-biggest facility outside China in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, being set up at an investment of $2.8 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore). 

"Foxconn Bengaluru unit has commenced operation with the production of iPhone 17. This is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit," a source aware of the development said. 

An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn elicited no reply on the development. 

The production had faced a brief interruption after hundreds of Chinese engineers went back abruptly. 

However, Foxconn has been able to get experts from various destinations, including Taiwan, to address the gap. 

According to multiple sources, Apple plans to increase iPhone production to 60 million units this year from about 35-40 million units in 2024-25. 

Apple assembled 60 per cent more iPhones, worth an estimated USD 22 billion, in India in the year ended March 31, 2025. 

The company's CEO Tim Cook, after the financial result announcement on July 31, said the majority of the iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 originated from India. -- PTI

