Documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma chosen for IDSFFK lifetime achievement award

Sun, 17 August 2025
12:19
Noted documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma/Courtesy X
Noted documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma/Courtesy X
Noted documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma has been chosen for the lifetime achievement award of the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, to be held Thiruvananthapuram from August 22 to 27. 

The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, citation and statuette, will be presented to the filmmaker during the IDSFFK, a release from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the organisers of the event, said. 

Sharma was selected for the honour considering his immense contributions in transforming the documentary film sector in India, and his dedication to the cause of social justice, the release said. 

Known for his 2004 documentary, Final Solution, which sheds light on the 2002 Gujarat riots and traces the origin of Hindutva politics, Sharma is the recipient of several national and international awards. 

Sharma's films have been screened at more than 120 international festivals. 

A selection of his documentaries will be screened at the IDSFFK. 

Previous recipients of the IDSFFK lifetime achievement award include Anand Patwardhan, Madhusree Dutta, Ranjan Palit, Reena Mohan, Deepa Dhanraj and the Bedi brothers, Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi. -- PTI

