Follow Rediff on:      
Dahi Handi: Rs 1 cr fines imposed on 10,000 vehicles in Mumbai

Sun, 17 August 2025
16:45
Mumbai Police have imposed challans on more than 10,000 vehicles with fines of over Rs 1 crore for violation of traffic rules during the Dahi Handi festival in the city, officials said on Sunday. 

The festival, held to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated on Saturday wherein a large number of troupes comprising young men and women formed human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes. 

Several participants travelled in groups on two-wheelers and other vehicles during the festivities. 

Mumbai Traffic Police, who were out on roads along with the local police to ensure a smooth vehicular movement, took action against people flouting norms during the festival and imposed fines. 

A total of 10,051 spot e-challans were issued with penalties of Rs 1,13,57,250 on vehicles, which included fines for driving without helmet, wrong side driving, triple-seat driving and over-speeding, an official said. -- PTI

