Cong serves show cause notice to MLA for leadership change statement

Sun, 17 August 2025
18:16
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
The Congress state disciplinary committee on Sunday served a show cause notice to Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga for his statement that deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will become the next Karnataka CM. 

Shivaganga's statement renewed the discussion about leadership change, which was put to rest recently after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assertion that he will complete his five years' term. 

"After December, DK will become the CM...," Shivaganga told reporters in Davangere on Saturday. 

The notice issued by Nivedith Alwa, who is the coordinator of the disciplinary committee, said Shivaganga has made statements to the media regarding the change of the chief minister, which have caused confusion and embarrassment within the party. 

These public statements have not only embarrassed the party but also amount to a violation of party discipline. 

Taking serious note of these indisciplined remarks, the KPCC Disciplinary Committee has issued this show cause notice, he stated. 

"You are hereby instructed to provide an explanation regarding your statements within seven days of receiving this notice," Alwa said in his notice. 

Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, expressed his unhappiness over the statement on Saturday. -- PTI

