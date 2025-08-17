HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Cloudburst cuts off remote village in J-K's Kathua

Sun, 17 August 2025
08:59
Representative image
A cloudburst cut off a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district amid heavy overnight rains, officials said on Sunday.
   
There was no immediate report of any casualty. 
 
The officials said the cloudburst hit Jod Ghati in Rajbagh area of the district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property.
 
A joint team of police and SDRF have been rushed to the village and further details are awaited, they said.
 
They said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur  police station area but there was no major report of damage.

The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.
 
The district administration is closely watching the situation and have requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety, the officials said. -- PTI 

