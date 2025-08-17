HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BTech student of Noida varsity hangs self in hostel

Sun, 17 August 2025
11:56
A second year engineering student at a private university in Greater Noida allegedly ended life by hanging at his hostel room, the police said on Sunday. 

In his suicide note, Shivam Dey held no one responsible for his death and requested the university to refund the fee to his parents. 

The student also mentioned that he was unable to bear the pressure of studies, they said. 

A native of Purnia in Bihar's Madhubani, Shivam was pursuing BTech in computer science from Sharda University in Greater Noida. 

He was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday night, they said. 

According to the family, the 24-year-old student went back to college on August 2 after returning from family trip to Vaishno Devi. 

Kartik Dey, the student's father claimed that he was normal when he was at home and showed no signs of distress. 

Shivam was the lone son in his family, his father works in a private company and mother is a housewife. 

The Knowledge Park police informed that a memo from a private hospital was received on August 15 that a 24 years old student was found hanging in HRM Hostel. 

The body was sent for the post-mortem and a case has been registered, they said. -- PTI

