BJP Parl board meeting begins, may discuss candidate Vice Presidential polls

Sun, 17 August 2025
18:55
File image
File image
Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary board meeting began at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. 

As per sources, discussions can likely include the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections. 

A senior party source said, "The BJP parliamentary board meeting was scheduled for 17 August 2025 at the BJP office in Delhi. All parliamentary board members attended. There could have been discussions on the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice-President of India." 

Earlier on 6 August, leaders of the ruling NDA had unanimously passed a resolution authorising Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda to finalise the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for 9 September. 

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, had resigned from his post on 21 July 2025, citing health reasons. 

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu posted on the Vice-President's official X account, he wrote, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution." -- PTI

