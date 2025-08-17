BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik hospitalised, condition stable

19:37





"Shri Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5.15 pm today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment," a bulletin issued by the private hospital said.





The 78-year-old former chief minister had complained of uneasiness on Saturday night and some doctors had visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders said.





BJD leaders had earlier said that he was admitted due to age-related ailments.





Patnaik, who had undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at a hospital in Mumbai, had returned to Odisha on July 12. -- PTI

