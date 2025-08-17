HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik hospitalised, condition stable

Sun, 17 August 2025
19:37
Biju Janata Dal chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday due to dehydration. His health condition is stated to be stable. 

"Shri Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5.15 pm today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment," a bulletin issued by the private hospital said. 

The 78-year-old former chief minister had complained of uneasiness on Saturday night and some doctors had visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, party leaders said. 

BJD leaders had earlier said that he was admitted due to age-related ailments. 

Patnaik, who had undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at a hospital in Mumbai, had returned to Odisha on July 12. -- PTI

