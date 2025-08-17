HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Assam: IndiGo flight makes sudden 'go around' at Guwahati airport

Sun, 17 August 2025
20:48
An IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Guwahati on Sunday made a sudden 'go around' seconds before landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, officials. 

There has been no impact on the carrier or any passenger due to this move of the flight, a source from the airline told PTI. 

"Go around is absolutely a normal phenomenon during the landing of an aircraft if the pilot faces any issue. He may decide to make a second attempt for various reasons, for the safety of the passengers and there is nothing to worry about," the company source said. 

In the second attempt, the plane landed safely at LGBI Airport in Guwahati, he added. 

Flight 6E-187 was coming from Dibrugarh to Guwahati. 

It has already proceeded on its onward journey after completing its necessary formalities, an airport official said. 

A go-around, also known as a missed approach or aborted landing, is a procedure where an aircraft, during its final approach or after touchdown, discontinues its landing attempt and climbs back into the air for another approach or diversion. -- PTI

