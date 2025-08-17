HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam govt carries out eviction drive in Biswanath, 309 families displaced

Sun, 17 August 2025
16:20
The Assam government on Sunday began an eviction drive in Biswanath district, displacing 309 families, officials said. 

The eviction drive was started in the morning to clear encroachment on nearly 175 bigha or 23 hectare of land in the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) in Japariguri, they said. 

"The eviction drive is going on peacefully. There were 309 families who had encroached on 175 bigha of land. Notices were issued to them on August 1 to vacate the areas within 15 days," district commissioner Simanta Kumar Das said. 

He said all the families have already left the area, and many of them had dismantled their houses. 

"We demolished the remaining houses. There was also one big tea garden. That is being dismantled now for the forestation drive later," he said. 

The DC said 600 security personnel were deployed, and 20 excavators, along with dozens of tractors, were used during the eviction drive. 

The encroachers were mostly from the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, another official said. -- PTI

