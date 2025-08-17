HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AI, deepfakes real challenges before us: CEC

Sun, 17 August 2025
23:09
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said artificial intelligence and deepfakes pose a real challenge for the poll panel, which will try its best to tackle them within the framework of law.

He also indicated that machine-readable electoral rolls could result in breach of voters' privacy.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfakes are indeed real challenges for us. Just yesterday, an X handle had shared an AI-generated video that was far from truth."

"The Election Commission will try its best to tackle such challenges, but it can only operate within the framework of the law," the chief election commissioner said.

On the Opposition demand for machine-readable electoral rolls, Kumar said the Supreme Court has already given a judgment in this regard in 2019.

"The Supreme Court has already said in 2019 that it can result in a breach of voters' privacy," he said.

Kumar added that a few days ago, photos of several voters were used in media without their permission to claim vote theft during elections. -- PTI

