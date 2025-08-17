HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Actor Terence Stamp, who played villain in 'Superman' films, dies aged 87

Sun, 17 August 2025
Share:
22:59
British actor Terence Stamp/Reuters
British actor Terence Stamp/Reuters
British actor Terence Stamp, best remembered for playing the iconic villain General Zod in the Superman films, has died at the age of 87, his family confirmed to The New York Times, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter

They did not reveal the cause or place of death.

With striking looks and a career that spanned six decades, Stamp left a lasting mark on both British and Hollywood cinema. 

He first rose to fame with his role in Billy Budd (1962), which earned him an Oscar nomination, and later stunned audiences with his chilling performance in William Wyler's The Collector (1965), which won him Best Actor at Cannes.

However, the actor is best remembered as General Zod, the Kryptonian villain who challenged Superman in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980). 

His commanding performance turned the character into one of the most iconic comic book villains on screen.

Also known for his striking good looks and impeccable fashion choices, Stamp became one of Britain's most glamorous stars. 

He and actress Julie Christie made one of the most iconic couples of the '60s, starring together in Far From the Madding Crowd (1967). 

He also had a high-profile romance with supermodel Jean Shrimpton and was a favourite muse of legendary photographer David Bailey. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate
Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan named NDA's VP candidate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated Maharashta Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as their candidate for Vice-President of India. The announcement was made by BJP President J P Nadda, highlighting...

INDIA Bloc to discuss joint VP candidate on Monday
INDIA Bloc to discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

The opposition INDIA bloc leaders are expected to discuss their joint candidate for the post of vice-president at a meeting of floor leaders on Monday morning.

Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'

A profile of C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor and former MP, who is being considered as a potential Vice President candidate. His political journey, association with RSS and Jan Sangh, and his influence in Tamil Nadu politics...

Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?
Can India and China rebuild trust after Galwan?

India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India. The visit is seen as an effort to...

Whole country now knows...: Rahul mounts attack on EC
Whole country now knows...: Rahul mounts attack on EC

Gandhi alleged that assembly and Lok Sabha polls were being "stolen" across the country and there was a "conspiracy" in Bihar to do the same through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV