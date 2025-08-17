Actor Terence Stamp, who played villain in 'Superman' films, dies aged 87

22:59

They did not reveal the cause or place of death.





With striking looks and a career that spanned six decades, Stamp left a lasting mark on both British and Hollywood cinema.





He first rose to fame with his role in Billy Budd (1962), which earned him an Oscar nomination, and later stunned audiences with his chilling performance in William Wyler's The Collector (1965), which won him Best Actor at Cannes.





However, the actor is best remembered as General Zod, the Kryptonian villain who challenged Superman in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980).





His commanding performance turned the character into one of the most iconic comic book villains on screen.





Also known for his striking good looks and impeccable fashion choices, Stamp became one of Britain's most glamorous stars.





He and actress Julie Christie made one of the most iconic couples of the '60s, starring together in Far From the Madding Crowd (1967).





He also had a high-profile romance with supermodel Jean Shrimpton and was a favourite muse of legendary photographer David Bailey. -- ANI

