4 held for robbery after encounter in UP's Meerut

17:35

One of them was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing during the late night encounter on Saturday, they said.





Superintendent of police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said on August 7, motorcycle-borne assailants looted Rs 82,000 and two mobile phones from two people on the Panchgaon Patti Sanwal road.





Since the robbery, police had been actively investigating to trace the suspects.





On Saturday night, a Bhawanpur police team was conducting routine checking on the Kinanagar highway when they signalled a motorcycle carrying four individuals to stop.





They allegedly tried to escape and opened fire at the police. Police said they fired in self-defence, injuring Prince (19) in the leg.





Abhishek alias Abhi (19) and Akash (22), were also arrested while a 15-year-old accomplice was detained.





The police recovered Rs 14,000 in cash, the looted mobile phones, a bag, a country-made pistol along with cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime.





The police said several criminal cases are already registered against them.





The youth injured in the encounter is undergoing treatment at a hospital. -- PTI

