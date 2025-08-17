3 killed, 8 hurt as gunmen open fire at New York restaurant

17:56

The deceased has been identified as three men, who were 27, 35 and of unknown age.





Soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to the hospital.According to NYPD (New York City Police Department) Commissioner Jessica Tisch, police officers responded to the calls of a shooting at a restaurant located in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighbourhood, shortly before 3:30 a.m., the New York Post reported.





At least 36 shell casings were recovered from the incident spot.





The police department has launched an investigation into the matter.





Till now, no arrests have been made in the case and the suspects are yet to be identified, reported the New York Post.





Further details awaited.





Earlier on August 9, three people, including a woman, were injured after a teenage gunman opened fire near a crowded intersection in the popular hotspot of New York's Times Square, quoting police, the New York Post reported. -- ANI

