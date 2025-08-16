HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two Delhi tourists die after being hit by shooting stone in Himachal

Sat, 16 August 2025
21:45
File image
File image
Two tourists from Delhi were killed on Saturday when a shooting stone fell on them in Himachal Praddesh's Kinnaur district, following a landslide, police said. 

The incident occurred when Prasheel Baghmare (27) and Rashmi Ram (25) were trekking to the Lord Sri Krishna Temple at Yulla Kanda. 

According to police, heavy rainfall in the region triggered a landslide, causing stones to fall on the two. 

They received severe injuries and died on the spot. 

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies after a rescue operation. 

The bodies were then shifted to the Civil Hospital, Bhawanagar, for post mortem. 

Superintendent of police, Kinnaur, Abhishek Shekhar said an investigation is underway. -- PTI

