HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump softens stance on India tariffs after Putin meet?

Sat, 16 August 2025
Share:
11:00
Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
United States President Donald Trump has indicated that the US may not impose secondary tariffs on countries continuing to procure Russia crude oil.
   
There were apprehensions that additional secondary tariffs would have hit India in case the US decided to enforce them.
 
"Well, he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) lost an oil client, so to speak, which is India, which was doing about 40 per cent of the oil. China, as you know, is doing a lotAnd if I did what's called a secondary sanction, or a secondary tariff, it would be very devastating from their standpoint. If I have to do it, I'll do it. Maybe I won't have to do it," Trump said on Friday.
 
The US president made the remarks in an interview with Fox News aboard Air Force One en route to Alaska for a high-stakes summit meeting with Putin.  

The meeting concluded without any agreement on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
 
On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said if "things don't go well" between Trump and Putin at the summit meeting, then secondary sanctions on India for purchasing Russian oil could go up.
 
In an interview with Bloomberg, Bessent said, "I think everyone has been frustrated with President Putin. We expected that he would come to the table in a more fulsome way. It looks like he may be ready to negotiate."
 
"And we put secondary tariffs on the Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump softens stance on India tariffs after Putin meet?
LIVE! Trump softens stance on India tariffs after Putin meet?

Look at India, Pak: Trump repeats truce claim after Putin meet
Look at India, Pak: Trump repeats truce claim after Putin meet

Stressing that wars are "very bad", Trump said that he seems to have "an ability to end them, to get people together" for which he uses the "power of the United States".

Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet
Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success

'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump
'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump

'We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we made some headway.'

What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?

The deal fell through over unresolved disagreements over contentious issues, mainly on agriculture and automotive sector tariffs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV