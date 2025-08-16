HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump rates Putin meet as '10 on 10' despite no deal

Sat, 16 August 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Friday by inviting Trump for further talks in Moscow. 
 
"Next time in Moscow," Putin said. 
 
Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, "That's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening." 
 
Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon. 
 
"Now it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done," Trump told the local media. "They're going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess," Trump told the media.
 
 He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants "to see what we can get done."
 
Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it "10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great." 
 
 "I want to make sure it gets done," he said adding, "And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done." 
 
 Trump said he and Putin agreed that the Ukraine conflict would end with land swaps and US-backed some type of security guarantee. 

