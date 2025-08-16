Trump, Putin end talks, hold joint briefing

04:39





The bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted well over three hours, CNN reported.





Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other officials, were also present.





The fact that the two leaders had not moved on to their expanded bilateral luncheon after an hour and a half was also a sign that Trump, at least so far, did not feel compelled to "walk," as he had earlier promised to do if the talks were going south, as per CNN.





As per CNN, Trump had said that after the meeting, he will call Zelenskyy, as well as European leaders, after the summit ends to brief them on the results.





He's made it clear that his eventual goal is to get Putin and Zelensky in the same room to discuss how to end the war.





Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had said that it could happen "almost immediately" if this meeting goes well, potentially even in Alaska.





Zelenskyy said Ukraine's "number one" demand of the Alaska summit is for Russia to agree to a ceasefire. Only a ceasefire can provide the basis for meaningful peace talks, Ukraine and its European allies said, as per CNN.





-- ANI

Negotiations with the American delegation in the "narrow format" have concluded, the Kremlin said in a short statement, as reported by CNN.