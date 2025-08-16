HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump, Putin end talks, hold joint briefing

Sat, 16 August 2025
Share:
04:39
image
Negotiations with the American delegation in the "narrow format" have concluded, the Kremlin said in a short statement, as reported by CNN. 

The bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted well over three hours, CNN reported. 

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other officials, were also present. 

The fact that the two leaders had not moved on to their expanded bilateral luncheon after an hour and a half was also a sign that Trump, at least so far, did not feel compelled to "walk," as he had earlier promised to do if the talks were going south, as per CNN. 

As per CNN, Trump had said that after the meeting, he will call Zelenskyy, as well as European leaders, after the summit ends to brief them on the results. 

He's made it clear that his eventual goal is to get Putin and Zelensky in the same room to discuss how to end the war. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had said that it could happen "almost immediately" if this meeting goes well, potentially even in Alaska. 

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's "number one" demand of the Alaska summit is for Russia to agree to a ceasefire. Only a ceasefire can provide the basis for meaningful peace talks, Ukraine and its European allies said, as per CNN.

-- ANI

TOP STORIES

Understanding reached on Ukraine, Putin tells press meet
Understanding reached on Ukraine, Putin tells press meet

Speaking shortly after, Trump stated he had yet to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but would do so imminently, along with other European leaders. He suggested a formal deal was not yet in place.

'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'

'The President's expectations shifted. The goal post moved and India didn't realize that the goal post had moved.'

India tariffs won't stop Putin or end war: US House panel
India tariffs won't stop Putin or end war: US House panel

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats stated that imposing tariffs on India will not deter Russian President Vladimir Putin or address Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump
'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump

Amid uncertainty over trade talks with the US, Prime Minister Modi asserts India's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and fishermen, vowing no compromise on their behalf.

Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements
Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV