HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Talks with Trump 'long and substantive': Zelenskyy

Sat, 16 August 2025
Share:
15:03
image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday described his talks with US President Donald Trump as "long and substantive", underlining Ukraine's commitment to peace and close coordination with international partners.

"We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

He added, "Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation."

Supporting Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, Zelenskyy said, "Key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this."

He announced, "On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation. It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump
US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump

There were apprehensions that additional secondary tariffs would have hit India in case the US decided to enforce them.

LIVE! Talks with Trump 'long and substantive': Zelenskyy
LIVE! Talks with Trump 'long and substantive': Zelenskyy

Understanding reached on Ukraine, Putin tells press meet
Understanding reached on Ukraine, Putin tells press meet

Speaking shortly after, Trump stated he had yet to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but would do so imminently, along with other European leaders. He suggested a formal deal was not yet in place.

What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?

The deal fell through over unresolved disagreements over contentious issues, mainly on agriculture and automotive sector tariffs.

Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet
Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV