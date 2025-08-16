HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul to launch 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar tomorrow

Sat, 16 August 2025
15:34
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday launch a yatra to highlight the alleged assault on the people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a senior party leader said on Saturday. 

Addressing a press conference in Patna, former state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is likely to be in the state for over a fortnight till the Vote Adhikar Yatra' concludes with a rally in Patna on September 1. 

On Sunday, Gandhi will launch the yatra from Sasaram. 

All the necessary permission has been obtained from the authorities concerned. 

The yatra will build a tempo in favour of the INDIA bloc ahead of the assembly polls, the Rajya Sabha MP said. 

Replying to a query, he said Gandhi was likely to stay in Bihar for nearly 15 days to lead the yatra, which will cover 25 districts of the state with three break days on August 20, 25 and 31. 

At Sasaram, Rahul Gandhi is likely to be joined by Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, besides our other alliance partners, including three Left parties. 

For the final rally in Patna on September 1, we will try to bring leaders of as many like-minded parties as possible, Singh said. -- PTI

