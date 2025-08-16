Pawar rues daily disruptions during Parliament session

22:10





He was speaking at an event here to mark the 81st birthday of veteran Congress leader Ulhas Pawar.





Ulhas Pawar always believed that the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru can keep the country together, he said.





"Today, the situation in the country has changed. Not a single day passes when Parliament functions properly. As soon as the session begins, chaos erupts and the House is adjourned. This reflects a lack of understanding of democracy," Sharad Pawar said.





This was the reason Opposition leaders recently came together to protest and courted arrest, he said.





"There is a need to raise our voice when the question is whether we want to preserve democracy or not," Pawar added. -- PTI

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday rued the daily disruptions and adjournments in Parliament, saying not a single day passes when the two Houses function smoothly.