NDA to hold parliamentary meeting on Tuesday

Sat, 16 August 2025
15:44
image
The National Democratic Alliance on Saturday announced that its parliamentary meeting will be held on 19 August 2025 at 9:30 am, according to an official notification.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium of the Parliament Library Building, and all NDA members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to attend on time. 

The notice was issued by Dr Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi, Office Secretary of the NDA Parliamentary Party.Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its parliamentary board meeting on Sunday, 17 August, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. 

Sources said discussions were likely to include the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections.

A senior party source said, "The BJP parliamentary board meeting was scheduled for 17 August 2025 at the BJP office in Delhi. All parliamentary board members attended. There could have been discussions on the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice-President of India." -- ANI

