Mumbai businessman loses Rs 5.24 cr in investment scam; four held

Sat, 16 August 2025
14:20
Four cyber fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly duping a businessman from Mumbai of Rs 5.24 crore by posing as executives of a Dubai-based investment company, police said on Saturday.

The fraud came to light after the accused themselves invited the victim to Dubai, where he found that the company does not exist, an official said.

A probe has revealed that the accused, who were recently apprehended from different parts of the country, had used the same modus operandi to cheat people of more than Rs 65 crore in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Kerala, an official said.

Three of the accused have been identified as R. Menon (35), Manikandan (32) and H Pandi, he said.

The official said that in October last year, a 65-year-old businessman from the western suburbs received a call from one of the accused, who posed as an employee of a Dubai-based investment company.

The caller offered him attractive returns on investment in the company, he said.

As the businessman showed interest in investing, the caller introduced him to the firm's director, who offered him 10 percent returns per month and shares of the same value of the company, the official said.

He said that the complainant then deposited money in November and noticed that the bank account used for the transaction was a personal account. -- PTI

