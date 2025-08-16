HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur Guv Ajay Kumar Bhalla to hold additional charge as Nagaland Guv

Sat, 16 August 2025
Share:
21:11
image
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Saturday given additional charge as the Nagaland Governor, according to a communique issued by the President's office. 

The vacancy had arisen due to the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. 

Ganesan, 80, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said. 

"Consequent upon the demise of Shri La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties," the note read. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Earnestly wish friends in Ukraine peace: Modi to Zelenskyy
LIVE! Earnestly wish friends in Ukraine peace: Modi to Zelenskyy

US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump
US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump

There were apprehensions that additional secondary tariffs would have hit India in case the US decided to enforce them.

The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India

The point to note for India is that we must not panic.The United States may be our largest export destination, but high tariffs will not exactly mean gloom and doom.Sure, we can throw some morsels as we continue negotiating, but we must...

What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?

The deal fell through over unresolved disagreements over contentious issues, mainly on agriculture and automotive sector tariffs.

Putin: Ukraine War Wouldn't Happened If Trump Had...
Putin: Ukraine War Wouldn't Happened If Trump Had...

'We had very narrow negotiations that were quite useful.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV