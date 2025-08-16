HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kolkata police halt trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files'

Sat, 16 August 2025
16:03
The Kolkata Police on Saturday stopped the trailer launch of controversial film The Bengal Files based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, its director Vivek Agnihotri claimed. 

The trailer of the film was slated to be launched at a five-star hotel in the metropolis in the afternoon. 

The police personnel present at the venue refused to comment on the issue. Agnihotri, however, alleged that it was an attack on the democratic rights of people, as the censor board had cleared the film and "the Calcutta High Court stayed a ban on it'. 

The Bengal Files delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s. -- PTI

