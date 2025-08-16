Keralite living in the US booked over FB post 'insulting' national flag

14:31





The Edathala police here registered a case against Albichan Muringayil, reportedly hailing from Kottayam, on Friday based on a complaint lodged by Anoop, a local BJP functionary.





As per the complaint, on the occasion of Independence Day, the accused put a Facebook post with some derogatory content in connection with the national flag, the police said.





"The accused reportedly lives in the US at present. His Facebook account has several posts insulting India. It also contained posts insulting the pledge," a senior police officer said.





He said Muringayil was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. -- PTI

A non-resident Keralite, living in the United States, has been booked for allegedly insulting the national flag in a Facebook post, police said on Saturday.